New Delhi: India today reported a total of 81,466 new Coronavirus cases and 469 deaths in the last 24 hours. Notably, this is the highest single-day spike in infections reported since October. Further, 50,356 people recuperated from the disease in the same time span, data by Health Ministry showed on Friday. The fresh infections pushed the COVID-19 tally in the country to 1,23,03,131, while the total fatalities rose to 1,63,396. Also Read - No COVID? 1,645 People Visit Delhi Zoo on April 1st Amid Sharp Rise in Coronavirus Cases in National Capital

India Coronavirus Report