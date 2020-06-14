New Delhi: With almost 12,000 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, India’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 3,20,922. A total of 311 deaths were reported in 24 hours, taking the overall fatalities beyond 9,000– 9,195 to be specific. With this figure, India has now become the world’s ninth-worst affected nation in terms of COVID-19 casualties. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: Have Enough COVID-19 Beds, Says Noida Administrations as Tally Jumps

“311 deaths and highest single-day spike of 11,929 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 3,20,922 including 1,49,348 active cases, 1,62,379 cured/discharged/migrated and 9,195 deaths”, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed in its data. Also Read - Lockdown With Stricter Measures: Assam Govt Likely to Re-announce Complete Shutdown in Guwahati , Awaits Result of 50,000 Samples

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the coronavirus situation across the country at a high-level meeting and discussed the future road map to contain the pandemic as India has surpassed the UK to become fourth worst affected country in terms of cases. Also Read - Lockdown News: These Indian States Are Still Under Lockdown | Check List

In the meeting, the Prime Minister reviewed the preparation to tackle the disease and also took stock of the situation in different states and Union Territories, including Delhi.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that Modi directed Health Ministry officials to undertake an “emergency planning” in consultation with states and union territories in view of a government-appointed expert panel’s recommendations on city and district-wise requirement of hospital and isolation beds going ahead.

Key highlights on COVID-19 pandemic so far:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will hold a meeting with Delhi LG Anil Baijal and CM Arvind Kejriwal and members of State Disaster Management Authority to review the situation in the capital regarding COVID-19, today at 11 am.

In a bid to increase the number of beds for COVID-19 patients, the Delhi government, in an order late last night, directed that all nursing homes in the national capital, which have 10-49 beds, will, henceforth, be COVID nursing homes.

The Muzaffarnagar district administration has ordered a complete shutdown in the district on Sunday. District Magistrate Selvakumari J. said that it has been decided to impose ‘Janata Curfew’ and all business establishments, including shops, hotels and malls will remain closed every Sunday. All activities in the district will be suspended except for essential services.

Weekend lockdown in effect in Punjab today, only essential shops allowed to be open. Punjab Government has also barred inter-dist movement on weekends except for e-pass holders.

A private school in Prayagraj has waived off fees for 3 months,in wake of COVID-19 outbreak. Mamata Mishra,Principal said,”students from different strata of society study here. It’s not possible for all parents to pay the money,so we decided to waive off fees of April, May and June.”

Yoga guru Ramdev-run Patanjali Ayurved has claimed that it has discovered substantial cure for coronavirus with 80 per cent success rate as per reports. CEO of Patanjali Ayurved Acharya Balkrishna said the company will share the results of clinical trial soon, and that the patients treated by the said medicine have tested negative.

After rapid surge in coronavirus cases, Assam Health Minister Dr Hemanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government is mulling to re-announce lockdown in capital city Guwahati. He said that a final call on the re-imposition of complete shutdown will be taken on the basis of the result of 50,000 COVID-19 sample tests.

In the wake of coronavirus, the Delhi High Court has restricted its functioning along with subordinate courts under its jurisdiction till June 30. According to HC, hearings of urgent matters via video conferencing will continue

The number of containment zones in West Bengal has soared to 1,806 after the state’s total number of positive cases reached 10,000. Kolkata,the capital city, is the worst-affected, followed by Howrah and North 24 Parganas.

The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred Rs 1,000 in the bank accounts of over 10.4 lakh migrant workers who have recently returned to the state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the maintenance allowance being given by his dispensation to migrant workers returning to the state has given a new direction to the public welfare schemes.