New Delhi: India has yet again registered a biggest 24-hour spike in Coronavirus cases and deaths, with infections rising to 39,980 and toll to 1,301. A total of 2,644 fresh cases and 83 deaths were reported within 24 hours.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stand at 28,046, while 10,632 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the health ministry said.

Even though India has a long way to go before it flattens the curve, the nationwide lockdown will be eased in areas that fall under green and orange zones from tomorrow onwards. However, no relaxation has been provided on air travel, private transport, educational institutes and religious places for now.

Meanwhile, let’s have a look at top developments:

1) To express gratitude, the Indian Air Force aircraft showered flower petals over hospitals treating COVID-19 patients and also held a flypast of Sukhoi-30 aircraft. Navy’s ships also lited up in their honour.

2) Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with the total number of cases rising to 12,296 with 521 deaths, though 2000 people have also recovered from the deadly virus.

3) Cases of coronavirus infection spiked in paramilitary forces CRPF and BSF with the two reporting 136 and 17 cases respectively on Saturday.

4) In a series of meetings with ministers and several key officials on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged to focus more on new structural reforms to revive the economy reeling under the impact of the lockdown, necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic. There is a need to expedite work on infrastructure projects, the PM said. According to reports, PM Modi wanted the projects taken up under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) be reviewed at the highest level frequently to avoid time delays and enable the creation of jobs.

5) The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday extended ban on operations of domestic and international commercial flight operations in the country till May 17.

6) Globally, 34 lakh people are suffering from the Coronavirus infection. Over 2.4 people have died.

7) As the world grapples with coronavirus, the Dalai Lama on Sunday said people should come together to give a “coordinated, global response” to challenges posed by the crisis. The Tibetan spiritual leader also noted that the economic disruption caused by the spread of the virus is posing a major challenge to governments and is undermining the ability of people to make a living.

8) The Meghalaya government announced on Saturday several relaxations from May 4, including partially lifting the curfew. Public and religious gatherings, however, will continue to remain prohibited to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 in the state, officials said.

9) Holding Tablighi Jamaat members responsible for the spread of COVID-19, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that being infected with a virus is not a crime but to hide it is definitely one. The chief minister said action would be taken against them for the “crime”.

