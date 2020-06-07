New Delhi: As India enters into ‘Unlock 1’ phase with many sectors set to reopen tomorrow after over two-month long nationwide shutdown, India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday with 9,971 new infections. The country’s total tally now stands at 2,46,628, while the death toll at to 6,929, according to the Union Health Ministry. Also Read - Coronavirus: Maharashtra to Release 11000 More Prisoners on Emergency Parole to Decongest Jails

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit as its COVID-19 tally rose to 85,975 with 3,007 new cases, while the fatality count mounted by 91, including 61 deaths in Mumbai, to 3,060, state Health department said. Also Read - Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: With 269 Deaths, Total Tally Crosses 30000-mark; CM Says 86% Cases Asymptomatic

The recovery rate for Maharashtra, which has the highest case load in the country, now slightly increased from 45.06 per cent to 45.72 per cent on Sunday. The fatality rate stood at 3.55 per cent, an official statement said. Also Read - Kaal Bhairav Temple in Varanasi to Offer Devotees With Packets of 'Corona Nashak Oil' as Cure For COVID-19

Asia largest slum Dharavi reported 13 fresh Coronavirus cases. The total number of cases from the area now stands at 1912. No new death reported today in the area. Number of fatalities due to the disease stands at 71.

Further, asserting that coronavirus is a “new agent” about which not everything is known, the government today also defended the timing of imposition of the lockdown and rejected as “baseless” media reports expressing concerns that it did not take inputs from technical experts while drawing up its COVID-19 strategy.