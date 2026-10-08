The Indian government has rejected Elon Musk’s allegation that powerful business groups are blocking Starlink from starting its satellite internet service in the country. The Ministry of Communications said on Thursday that India has a common regulatory framework for all telecom companies, including firms providing satellite-based services. It also said that every company must meet the required security conditions before it can begin operations.

The government called any claim that Starlink is being treated differently from other companies “baseless and misconceived.”

The response came a day after Musk accused unnamed “oligarchs” of preventing Starlink from entering the Indian market. He alleged that these business groups wanted to protect their “monopolistic chokehold” over Indian consumers.

Musk did not name any individual or company and did not provide evidence for the allegation.

What did the government say?

The Communications Ministry said India’s satellite communication rules apply equally to all companies.

According to the ministry, every satcom licence holder has to prove that it is following the security conditions mentioned in its licence. These requirements are meant to protect users, their data and national security.

The ministry said security assessments are currently being carried out for the three companies that have received satellite communication licences in India.

“Security assessment as part of this process is currently under way in respect of all three licensees,” the ministry said.

Once a company completes the required security process, it can move to the next stage of getting spectrum assigned for its services.

The government said all three licensed companies are broadly at the same stage of the approval process, rejecting the suggestion that Starlink is being singled out.

Starlink, Jio and OneWeb waiting for final approvals

India has so far issued satellite communication licences to Starlink, Jio Satellite Communications and Eutelsat OneWeb. All three companies are looking to provide satellite-based connectivity in India. However, getting a licence alone does not allow them to immediately start commercial services. They also need to meet security requirements and obtain spectrum assignment.

The government has been working on the framework for satellite spectrum allocation. In September, the Digital Communications Commission approved a proposal for a spectrum usage charge of 5% of adjusted gross revenue, with a lower effective rate for operators serving designated rural and remote areas.

Starlink says it is ready to launch

Starlink has maintained that its India operations are largely ready.

Lauren Dreyer, Starlink’s vice president of business operations, recently said the company had completed much of its planned infrastructure in India and was waiting for the remaining government approvals. The company has reportedly set up around 20 gateway sites with hundreds of antennas.

Starlink has also said it has structured its Indian operations to meet the country’s security requirements, including keeping user data within India.

Why is the dispute important?

India is a major potential market for satellite internet because satellite networks can provide connectivity in areas where laying fibre cables or building mobile towers is difficult.

The government itself has said satellite communication can help connect rural, remote, coastal, border and mountainous areas that are harder to serve through traditional networks.

For now, however, Starlink’s commercial launch remains dependent on completing the regulatory process.

The government has made it clear that the same security and licensing requirements apply to all satellite communication providers, while Musk continues to argue that Starlink is facing unnecessary obstacles. The two sides have therefore offered sharply different explanations for why the service has yet to begin in India.