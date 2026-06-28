‘Instead of pointing fingers, look inwards’: India rejects Pakistan’s Karachi attack claims, calls them…

The Ministry of External Affairs hit back at Pakistan's claims, saying it should stop "pointing fingers at others" and take meaningful action against terrorist groups operating from its soil.

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Addressing media queries over reports in Pakistan linking India to the attack, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government firmly dismissed the allegations. File image/PTI

India rejected Pakistan’s allegations of linking it to an attack on a military base in Karachi that left four paramilitary personnel dead on Sunday, calling the accusations baseless and urging the neighbouring to look inwards on its soil.

Addressing media queries over reports in Pakistan linking India to the attack, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government firmly dismissed the allegations. “We have seen Pakistani reports making baseless allegations against India regarding the recent incident in Karachi,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

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“We categorically reject them. Instead of pointing fingers at others, Pakistan would do better to look inwards, take credible action against the terror infrastructure on its territory and rid itself of its proclivity to rely on terrorism as an instrument of state policy,” he said.

India’s reaction came after Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attack and alleged without proof an Indian link to the strike.

Sindh Rangers attacked in Karachi

Pakistani officials said the assault unfolded on Saturday evening at the Sindh Rangers’ Bhittai Wing headquarters in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of Karachi. The attackers allegedly drove a vehicle through the main gate, entered the premises and lobbed grenades, setting off a series of explosions.

A prolonged exchange of gunfire followed as Rangers personnel fought back. Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos and the Anti-Terrorist Force later joined the operation, which lasted around 90 minutes.

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The attack left four paramilitary personnel dead and marked the city’s first major terrorist strike since October 2024. Certain elements in the Pakistani establishment alleged an Indian link to the attack.

The attack in Karachi took place against the backdrop of deteriorating security in Pakistan and strained ties with Afghanistan. Pakistani authorities have frequently accused the Taliban-led administration of providing safe haven to TTP militants, who they say launch attacks from Afghan soil. Kabul has rejected the accusations.