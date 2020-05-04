New Delhi: India has lodged a strong protest against Pakistan Supreme Court’s order allowing the conduct of general elections in Gilgit-Baltistan. Rejecting Islamabad actions and continued attempts to ‘bring material changes in Pakistan occupied areas of the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) delivered a demarche to a senior Pakistan diplomat conveying that “the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India” by virtue of its fully legal and irrevocable accession. Also Read - 'In Service of Compatriots', Congress to Bear The Cost For Rail Travel of Migrant Workers, Says Sonia Gandhi

“India demarched senior Pakistan diplomat and lodged a strong protest to Pakistan against Supreme Court of Pakistan order on the so-called ‘Gilgit-Baltistan. The government of Pakistan or its judiciary has no locus standi on territories “illegally and forcibly” occupied by it.”, the MEA said in a statement. Also Read - 'Will Expose Surveys That Portray Bad Picture About Freedom of Press in India': I&B Minister Prakash Javdekar as India Dips Further on World Press Freedom Index

Notably, the Pakistan Supreme Court, in a recent order,allowed the amendment to the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan Order of 2018 to conduct the general elections in the region. “Instead, Pakistan should immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation,” it added. Also Read - Pakistani Host Jokes About Irrfan Khan And Sridevi's Death, Their co-Star Adnan Siddiqui Apologises to All

The MEA said Pakistan’s recent actions can neither hide the “illegal occupation” of parts of union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh by it nor the “grave human rights violations, exploitation and denial of freedom” to the people residing in these areas for the past seven decades.

(With agency inputs)