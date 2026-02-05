Home

News

India releases first statement on Donald Trumps claim of stopping Russian oil purchases under the India–US trade deal, says Our priority is...

India releases first statement on Donald Trump’s claim of stopping Russian oil purchases under the India–US trade deal, says ‘Our priority is…’

India releases first statement on Donald Trump’s claim of stopping Russian oil purchases under the India–US trade deal, says 'Our priority is...'

Tata Motors, Avanti Foods, SRF to Infosys: These companies will benefit from US tariff cuts announcement after US-India trade deal

New Delhi: The Modi government on Thursday issued the first statement on Donald Trump’s claim of stopping Russian oil purchases under the India–US trade deal. The government has clearly stated that ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion is the supreme priority of the government.

Randhir Jaiswal while addressing a press conference said that “In so far as India’s energy security or sourcing is confirmed, the government has publicly stated on several occasions, including me here, that ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion is the supreme priority of the government.”

ALSO READ: “India free to purchase oil from any country”: Russia reacts to Venezuelan crude purchases

“Diversifying our energy sourcing in keeping with objective market conditions and evolving international dynamics is at the core of our strategy to ensure this. All of India’s decisions are taken and will be taken with this in mind,” he added further.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

To recall, US President Donald Trump earlier had claimed that India had agreed to stop buying Russian oil, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday stated that India will continue to keep its 1.4 billion population as a top priority, especially in the current international dynamics in the energy sector.

‘India free to purchase oil from any country’: Russia reacts to Venezuelan crude purchases

Russia on Thursday responded to reports that India plans to diversify its crude purchases away from Russia in the wake of a new trade agreement with the United States by saying there is nothing new about India wanting to buy oil from multiple countries.

“The purchase of oil from different countries by India has been happening for many years,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “India is free to buy oil from any supplier.”

“We Don’t Have Any Notifications From India,” says Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has dismissed any claims that India will stop buying Russian oil imports. Russia has not received any formal notification from New Delhi that it will cut Russian oil purchases, Peskov said. “India has been and remains free to buy oil from any supplier,” Peskov added. “We don’t have any notifications from India about stopping purchases of oil from Russia.”

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that the country’s crude sales to India serve “mutually beneficial goals and contribute to the stability of the global energy market.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.