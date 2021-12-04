Omicron Variant Latest News Today: Couple of days after two variants were detected in Karnataka, the country on Saturday found two more Omicron cases with a 72-year-old NRI man from Gujarat and a 33-year-old man from Maharashtra after they came from the “at-risk” countries of Zimbabwe and South Africa respectively taking to four the total number of such cases so far. On the other hand, the Central government earlier in the day advised the states and UTs to undertake enhanced surveillance of international travellers and also monitor emerging COVID hotspots. Check top developments of the day so far:Also Read - 'Very Unfortunate': Maharashtra's First Omicron Patient is a Marine Engineer. Here's Why He Could Not be Vaccinated

Gujarat’s Commissioner of Health Jai Prakash Shivhare confirmed that the elderly Non-resident Indian from Jamnager city has tested positive for the Omicron variant and Maharashtra health department director Dr Archana Patil confirmed that a man from Kalyan Dombivli municipal area near Mumbai was found infected by the variant. On Thursday, the country’s first two cases of the Omicron variant were reported in Karnataka–in a 66-year-old South African flyer and a 46-year-old Bengaluru doctor with no travel history and both men fully vaccinated. The man from Jamnagar was living in Zimbabwe since the last many years. He arrived in the state to meet his father-in-law. After he got a fever, his doctor advised him to get an RT-PCR test done. The private laboratory on Thursday informed the civic authorities that his report has come out positive for COVID-19. The officials in Mumbai said the man from Kalyan Dombivli municipal area near Mumbai had arrived at the Delhi airport from South Africa via Dubai before flying to the western metropolis. The 33-year-old man had arrived in Delhi on November 23 and had given his samples for COVID-19 testing at the Delhi airport. In the meantime, expert debate whether it is the time to roll out the booster shots against COVID, while some say that the country should prioritise double vaccinating its eligible population given the large number of people still to get the base layer of protection against the infection. On Friday, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Parliament that the Centre will move forward on the rollout of the booster shots only on the basis of scientific recommendations of its two expert groups on vaccine administration. The decision will not be based on economic or financial considerations, he said. Earlier, in the day, the Union health ministry wrote to the governments of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha and Mizoram to take necessary steps under the ‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate-Covid Appropriate Behaviour’ strategy to control the spread of COVID-19 and reduce fatality. The move comes in view of rising cases of the infection, weekly positivity rates and weekly deaths in some districts. The Health Secretary further said Kerala has reported 1,71,521 new cases in the month ending December 3, with a contribution of 55.8 per cent to the country’s new cases from over the past month. He said that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will continue to provide requisite support to states/UTs in the ongoing and collective efforts against COVID-19.