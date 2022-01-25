New Delhi: After being over three lakh for five consecutive days, the single-day rise in COVID-19 infections was recorded at 2,55,874, taking India’s total tally of cases to 3,97,99,202, according to Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll has climbed to 4,90,462 with 614 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.Also Read - Budget Session 2022: Covid Rules To Be Implemented Again, President's Address On January 31

The ministry said that active cases have decreased to 22,36,842 and comprise 5.62 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.15 per cent. A reduction of 12,493 cases has been recorded in active cases in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 15.52 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 17.17 per cent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recovered from the disease increased to 3,70,71, 898, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.23 per cent, it said.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far is over 162.92 crore. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed 20 lakh on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. India crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23 last year.