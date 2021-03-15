New Delhi: India on Monday recorded the highest single-day spike this year of 26,291 coronavirus cases, taking the country’s total caseload to 1,13,85,339. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose by 118, as of the Health Ministry data this morning. This is the second consecutive day of highest coronavirus cases. With the latest addition, the total number of cases rose to 1,13,85,339, including 2,19,262 active cases, 1,10,07,352 recoveries and 1,58,725 deaths. Also Read - Huge Crowd at Dadar Market Amid Surge in Coronavirus Cases, Social Distancing Goes For Toss

Yesterday, the country had reported 24,882 cases and 140 fatalities, while on Friday, there were 22,885 new Covid-19 cases and 117 fatalities. Also Read - Maharashtra Government Likely to Announce Lockdown-Like Restrictions For Mumbai And Parts of State Tomorrow

The recent surge of coronavirus cases is concentrated in a few states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Delhi. Maharashtra has the highest spike in the fresh wave of coronavirus cases, reporting a single-day surge of 16,620 cases on Sunday. Also Read - Maharashtra Reports Over 16,000 Fresh Covid Cases, Night Curfew Imposed in Latur District

In a bid to break the chain of viral transmission, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government may even announce lockdown-like restrictions for Mumbai and some parts of the state from tomorrow. The government has already imposed curbs and partial lockdown in several districts of the state.