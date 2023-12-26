India Reports 412 Fresh COVID Cases In 24 Hours, Delhi Govt Urges All to Wear Mask at Public Places

Amid rising cases of coronavirus, India on Tuesday recorded 412 fresh cases of COVID-19, while the number of active cases of the infection has gone up to 4,170, the health ministry said on Tuesday. According to the ministry, the death toll due to the viral disease was recorded at 5,33,337 with three new fatalities reported from Karnataka in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

Wear Mask at Public Places: Delhi Govt

Amid the surge in Covid infections and the detection of a new sub-variant JN.1 among patients, the Delhi government said it has planned to set up a genome surveillance to tackle the issue. The government has also urged everyone to wear mask and avoid public gatherings.

On December 25, Delhi Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the national capital is seeing three to four Covid cases on average every day and asserted that the city is well equipped to fight the virus resurgence. Sixty-three cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 had been reported in the country till Sunday, including 34 in Goa, official sources said on Monday.

“There was a meeting with the Centre over COVID-19 situation and we were informed that the cases are increasing more in southern states like Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu,” Bharadwaj told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

“We have been conducting tests and we have receiving on an average three to four cases per day which is less than even one per cent. We have conducted mock drills and made all necessary arrangements,” he said.

COVID Tally in India

India’s Covid case tally currently stands at 4,50,09,660. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,72,153 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry’s website. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

