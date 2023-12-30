Home

India Reports 743 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 hrs; Check Key Updates Here



Since COVID-19 hit the scene in January 2020, India has been hit with a staggering 4,50,12,484 cases, giving you a sense of the pandemic's severity in the country. But remember, this figure not only corresponds to the ongoing cases but also includes those who have managed to beat the illness.

New Delhi: In the past day, India has reported a dip in the number of new COVID-19 cases, logging in 743 new infections, which is 54 less than the previous day. Now, the country is dealing with 3,997 active conditions. This promising trend resonates with the country’s hard work in curbing the pandemic. If you take a look at the numbers from May 19th, they had 865 new cases, so we’re seeing a consistent decrease.

Death Toll Of Covid-19 Cases

The death toll related to COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 5,33,358. There were seven new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, with three from Kerala, two from Karnataka, and one each from Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh. Furthermore, the country has reported a total of 145 cases of the COVID-19 subvariant JN.1 as of December 28.

These cases were detected in samples collected between November 21 and December 18, 2023. The JN.1 subvariant is derived from the Omicron subvariant known as BA.2.86 or Pirola, with Kerala being the first state to report a case.

The overall recovery from the disease has reached over 4.4 crore individuals, reflecting a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent. The country has administered a total of 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines, as per the available data.

