New Delhi: India’s on Thursday registered a decrease in the rise of COVID-19 cases, with the country reporting 826 infections and 28 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total tally of Coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 12,759, with 420 deaths. Also Read - COVID-19 Crisis: India to Supply Anti-malarial Drug Hydroxychloroquine to 55 Countries, Says Report

“India’s total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 12,759 (including 10,824 active cases, 1514 cured/discharged/migrated and 420 deaths),” Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement. “Decrease in the rise in cases & death rate, 826 positive cases & 28 deaths in 24 hours; the total number of positive cases 12,759,” it added. Also Read - Coronavirus: 942 Cases, 37 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; No COVID-19 Case in 325 Districts so Far, Says Health Ministry | 10 Points

Here’s are top 10 developments: Also Read - Covid-19: Delhi Govt to Soon Ask People in Home Quarantine to Send Selfies to Prove They Are Indoors

1) The Central government on Thursday decided to supply anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to 55 countries, sources at the government said. Sources further added that the country has also approved supply of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

2) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that doctors here will be trying out the plasma technique on coronavirus patients, after the Union government gave its nod for the same. Addressing the media, Kejriwal said this was a little hope when everyone is very sad due to coronavirus.

3) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) claimed that it had conducted over 27,000 COVID-19 tests, which is 12.59 per cent of the total number of tests carried out in the country so far. In a press release, the civic body also claimed that there has been no community transmission of the infection in Mumbai, which has reported over 2,000 coronavirus cases so far.

4) The Centre informed the Madras High Court that it was not possible for it to organise any evacuation of Indian nationals from any foreign country in the current COVID-19 lockdown situation. The submission was made in a counter to a PIL seeking steps to bring about 350 Indians stranded in Malaysia after visiting the country on tourist visa.

5) The tally of coronavirus patients in Mumbai crossed the 2,000-mark today with 107 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).