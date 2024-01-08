India Reports Four COVID Deaths, 605 New Cases, 4002 Active Cases In 24 Hours

Cases began to increase after the emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions. (ANI photo)

India COVID Alert: India has reported four fresh COVID-19 deaths in a span of 24 hours. Out of the four deaths, two have been reported from Kerala and one each from Karnataka and Tripura. This was announced by the Health Ministry’s updated data at 8 am on Monday. The Health Ministry further added that India has logged 605 new cases of COVID-19 while the number of active cases of the infection stood at 4,002.

It is worth noting that the number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till 5 December 2023, but cases began to increase after the emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.

After 5 December, 841 new cases were reported on 31 December 2023 which was 0.2 per cent of the peak cases reported in May 2021, said official sources.

Of the total active cases, a large majority of these (around 92 per cent) are recovering under home isolation.

“The currently available data suggests that the JN.1 variant is neither leading to an exponential rise in the new cases nor a surge in hospitalisation and mortality,” said the sources.

India has witnessed three waves of COVID-19 in the past with the peak incidence of daily new cases and deaths being reported during the Delta wave during April-June 2021. At its peak, 414,188 new cases and 3,915 deaths were reported on May 7, 2021.

Since the pandemic began in early 2020, more than 4.5 crore people have got infected and over 5.3 lakh deaths have died in about four years since then across the country.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at over 4.4 crore with a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent, according to the Health Ministry’s website which also says that 220.67 crore doses of COVID vaccines have so far been administered in the country.

COVID Prevention And Treatment Breakthrough

Amidst all this, according to a report published on Sunday, scientists have identified compounds that obstruct the “landing gear” of a range of harmful viruses and successfully protect against infection by the virus that causes COVID-19. If the compound, called a “stapled lipopeptide”, proves effective as a nasal spray in the trial, it could be the basis for a new drug modality to prevent or treat COVID-19, said the team from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in the USA.

Based on the findings, the team has launched a human clinical trial of stapled lipopeptide, made by chemically stabilising a key coronavirus peptide.

(With agency inputs)

