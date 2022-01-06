New Delhi: India on Thursday reported its second death related to Omicron in Odisha. However, it was the first Omicron death for the state. The development comes just 24 hours after the Union Health Ministry confirmed that the first death due to Omicron was reported from Rajasthan’s Udaipur.Also Read - Chandigarh Further Tightens Curbs, Bans Non-essential Activities From 10 PM Amid Omicron Cases

In Odisha, the state’s first Omicron related death came to light in the Balangir district. As per reports, the deceased was identified as a 55-year-old woman who died at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute Of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR) in Burla in Sambalpur district on December 27. A resident of Agalpur village, the woman had no prior travel history to a foreign country. Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 Schedule Released: Exam to Begin From March 28 | Deets Inside

As per repots, the woman was found to be infected with Omicron after the genome sequencing of her samples, the Balangir district administration said. Also Read - Odisha Revises Night Curfew Timing, Imposes Fresh Curbs; Mandates RT-PCR For Flyers At Bhubaneswar Airport

She had suffered a stroke and was admitted to the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir on December 20 and after undergoing treatment at the hospital for two days, she was referred to VIMSAR in Burla after her health deteriorated, Balangir Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Snehalata Sahu told India Today.

The doctor said that her swab samples were collected and sent for examination by the VIMSAR authorities on December 22, 2021 where she had tested positive for Covid. And later, her samples were sent for genome sequencing which confirmed the presence of the Omicron variant.

As per updates from the officials, the woman’s body was handed over to family members and her funeral was attended by relatives and villagers.

On Wednesday, the samples of a man in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, who died last week, showed the presence of the variant, the Union health ministry said. The 73-year-old man, who was found infected with Omicron in genome sequencing and who had tested negative for the infection twice, died in a Udaipur hospital on December 31.