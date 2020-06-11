New Delhi: The Indian government on Thursday asked the United Kingdom to not entertain requests made by fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya seeking asylum as there appeared no ground for his persecution in the country. Also Read - 'Anti-racist Protests Subverted by Thuggery,' UK PM Boris Johnson on Clashes With Police

Mallya had lost his application last month seeking leave to appeal his extradition to India in the UK Supreme Court, setting a 28-day clock on his removal from the UK. However, last week, the UK government indicated that the businessman may not be extradited to India anytime soon, stating legal issues that needed to be resolved first.

"We have been in touch with the UK side for his early extradition. We have also requested the UK side not to consider his asylum, if requested by him, because there appeared to be no ground for his persecution in India," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at an online media briefing.

The UK top court’s decision had marked a major setback to the 64-year-old businessman as it came weeks after he lost his High Court appeal in April against an extradition order to India.

Mallya has been based in the UK since March 2016 and remains on bail on an extradition warrant executed three years ago by Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017.

The High Court verdict in April upheld the 2018 ruling by Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot at the end of a year-long extradition trial in December 2018 that the former Kingfisher Airlines boss had a “case to answer” in the Indian courts.