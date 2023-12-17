Home

India Responsible And Prudent, Always Open To Examining Inputs From Other Nations: EAM Jaishankar Amid Canada, US Accusations

Talking about the US allegations of an alleged Indian plot to assassinate Pannun on American soil, Jaishankar said the issues brought up Canada and the American government are not the same.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks at the Rotary Institute 2023 event, in Bengaluru, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Sunday said India is a responsible and prudent country, and New Delhi is always open to examining inputs provided by other nations. Speaking amid the backdrop of strained India-Canada ties over the Nijjar killing allegations and an Indian national being charged by the US in connection with a purported plot to assassinate Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Jaishankar said the issues brought up by the Canadian and American governments are “not necessarily the same”.

“I think everybody knows that India is a country where we are very responsible, we are very prudent about what we do. The whole issue for us has been that we have always maintained that any country, not just Canada, has a concern and gives us some input or some basis for that concern, we are always open to look at it. This is what countries do,” Jaishankar said during an interaction after a lecture on the topic A decade of change’, organised by the Rotary Institute in Bengaluru.

Pannun ‘assassination plot’ and Nijjar killing

India-Canada diplomatic relationship reached a flash point over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia in June this year. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in September, alleged that Ottawa had “credible evidence” about the “potential” involvement of Indian agents in Nijar’s assassination.

Last month, US authorities charged Nikhil Gupta– a New Delhi-based businessman– for his alleged role a now-foiled purported plot to assassinate New York-based Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil.

Gupta was detained by Czech authorities on June 30, 2023, pursuant to the bilateral extradition treaty between the United States and the Czech Republic, US prosecutors had said.

The 52-year-old was arrested in the Czech Republic at the request of the United States in connection with his participation in the plot to murder the individual, they said.

Gupta has been has been charged with murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire by the authorities. If convicted, both charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and according to US law will be stacked together, which could mean a possible 20-year prison term upon conviction, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Matthew G. Olsen had said.

‘Not the same issues’

Talking about the US allegations of an alleged Indian plot to assassinate Pannun on American soil, the EAM said the issues brought up Canada and the American government are not the same.

“The point was that when the Americans brought up some issues…the two issues are not necessarily the same. Let me also say that, when they brought up the issue, the Americans told us some specific things,” said Jaishankar.

The minister said India has “very sincerely” told the Canadians that it was their choice if they would like us (India) to pursue it further, or look into it or not.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations on September 18 of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

(With PTI inputs)

