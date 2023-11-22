India Resumes E-Visa Services For Canadian Nationals After 2-Month Pause

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had announced temporarily suspending the issuance of visas to Canadian citizens in view of “security threats” faced by its high commission and consulates in Canada.

New Delhi: India resumed e-visa services for Canadian national on Wednesday. India had suspended the visa services for Canadian nationals amid soaring tensions with Ottawa in September following allegations by PM Justin Trudeau linking the name of Indian agents with the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June this year.

You may like to read

This comes ahead of Justin Trudeau’s participation in the Virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit today. The summit will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who announced it during the closing session of the New Delhi G20 Summit on September 10.

