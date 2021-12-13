New Delhi: India’s retail inflation in the month of November rose to 4.91 per cent, showed data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Monday. The inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) remains at the upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) target range, due to a sharp rise in prices of fruits and vegetables.Also Read - Omicron Impact To Be Less Severe On Indian Economy With Increasing Covid Vaccination: Govt

As per the NSO's data, the food inflation is at 1.87 per cent in November, while brent crude oil, one of India's biggest imports, was down over 16 per cent last month. Notably, this is the fifth month that the retail inflation has remained within the RBI's target band of 2 per cent to 6 per cent. As per NSO's data, the CPI-based inflation in October 2021 was 4.48 per cent and in September 2021 it was at 4.35 per cent.

Earlier this month, RBI had kept the key interest rate unchanged in its monetary policy review. The Central bank has projected the CPI inflation at 5.3 per cent during 2021-22. CPI inflation for first quarter of 2022-23 is projected at 5 per cent.