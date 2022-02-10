New Delhi: India on Thursday revised its travel guidelines for international passengers. As per the revised guidelines, the 14-day mandatory quarantine has now been scrapped and a self-monitoring period has allowed for international passengers.Also Read - Hockey Pro League: Jugraj Singh Stars in India's 10-2 Win Against Hosts South Africa | Hockey News

“All travellers will self-monitor their health for next 14 days of arrival. If travellers under self-health monitoring, develop signs and symptoms suggestive of COVID19, they will immediately self-isolate and report to their nearest health facility or call national helpline number (1075)/ State Helpline Number,” the new order stated. Also Read - Global COVID-19 Case Counts Decline 17 per cent in Latest Week: WHO

India revises travel guidelines for international passengers | Key Points