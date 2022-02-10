New Delhi: India on Thursday revised its travel guidelines for international passengers. As per the revised guidelines, the 14-day mandatory quarantine has now been scrapped and a self-monitoring period has allowed for international passengers.Also Read - Hockey Pro League: Jugraj Singh Stars in India's 10-2 Win Against Hosts South Africa | Hockey News
“All travellers will self-monitor their health for next 14 days of arrival. If travellers under self-health monitoring, develop signs and symptoms suggestive of COVID19, they will immediately self-isolate and report to their nearest health facility or call national helpline number (1075)/ State Helpline Number,” the new order stated. Also Read - Global COVID-19 Case Counts Decline 17 per cent in Latest Week: WHO
India revises travel guidelines for international passengers | Key Points
Also Read - 87% People In Tamil Nadu Have Anti-Bodies Against COVID: Sero Survey
- “International travellers arriving through seaports/land ports will also have to undergo the same protocol as above, except that facility for online registration is not available for such passengers currently,” the order stated.
- “Such travellers shall submit the self-declaration form to the concerned authorities of the government of India at seaports/land ports on arrival,” the order had stated.
- Thermal screening would be carried out in respect of all the international passengers by the health officials present at the airport. The self-declaration form filled online shall be shown to the airport health staff.
- The international passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to medical facility as per health protocol. If tested positive, their contacts shall beidentified and managed as per laid down protocol
- A sub-section (2% of the total passengers in the flight) shall undergo random post-arrival testing at the airport on arrival. Such travellers in each flight shall be identified by the concerned airlines (preferably
from different countries). They will submit the samples and shall be allowed to leave the airport.
- If such travellers are tested positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network. They shall be treated/isolated as per laid down standard protocol.
- Before boarding a flight to India, submit complete and factual information in self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal before the scheduled travel, including the last 14 days’ travel details. Also, take a printout of the form submitted online.
- Upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report or a full vaccination certificate. The test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.