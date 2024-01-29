India, Saudi Arabia Joint Military Exercise ‘SADA TANSEEQ’ Commences In Rajasthan: WATCH VIDEO

The aim of the Exercise is to train troops of both sides for Joint Operations in Semi Desert terrain under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

The aim of the Exercise is to train troops of both sides for Joint Operations in Semi Desert terrain.

India-Saudi Arabia Joint Military Exercise: The inaugural edition of the India-Saudi Arabia Joint Military Exercise ‘SADA TANSEEQ’ commenced on Monday at Mahajan, Rajasthan. The Exercise is scheduled to be conducted from 29 January to 10 February 2024. The Saudi Arabian contingent comprising 45 personnel is being represented by the Royal Saudi Land Forces. The Indian Army contingent also comprising 45 personnel is being represented by a Battalion from the Brigade of the Guards (Mechanised Infantry).

Trending Now

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

JOINT MILITARY EXERCISE BETWEEN INDIA🇮🇳 & SAUDI ARABIA🇸🇦 Exercise #SadaTanseeq The inaugural edition of Joint Military Exercise ‘SADA TANSEEQ’ between India and Saudi Arabia will be held from 29 Jan to 10 Feb 2024 in #Rajasthan. The exercise aims to enhance synergy,… pic.twitter.com/nynqPlGOFk — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 27, 2024

You may like to read

The aim of the Exercise is to train troops of both sides for Joint Operations in Semi Desert terrain under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. The Exercise will enable both sides to share their best practices in the tactics, techniques, and procedures of conducting operations in the sub-conventional domain. It will facilitate developing interoperability, bonhomie, and camaraderie between troops from both sides.

The Exercise will involve the establishment of Mobile Vehicle Check Post, Cordon and Search Operation, House Intervention Drill, Reflex Shooting, Slithering, and Sniper Firing. The Exercise will provide an opportunity for both the contingents to strengthen their bond. It will act as a platform to achieve shared security objectives, enhance the level of defence cooperation, and foster bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.