New Delhi: It's not just the UK and South Africa that have witnessed mutation in COVID-19 virus, India too has suffered the same in March to May, revealed an expert. Talking to ThePrint, Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) Director Anurag Agrawal said that there may have been several mutations in Coronavirus in India.

He, however, specifically pointed out at a "super-spreader" Covid strain which, he said, died on its own. The official also informed that the mutant virus was named A4.

"A4 was not a fit virus as it was heavily mutated and hence, it died on its own by June. It was expected to fizzle out itself, there was no panic and this was not flagged," the expert told the news portal.

The expert then said that coronavirus undergoing several mutations in India is not a far-fetched possibility. “Given the number of infections India had, it won’t be surprising that we could be generating several mutants here,” Anurag Agrawal told ThePrint in an exclusive interview.

“We have to agree that the UK — which has analysed 5 per cent of all the samples — has generated and analysed the data so well to conclude the presence of mutant virus there. But considering the size of cases here and chances of virus to mutate, India can very well be producing many mutations as well.”

Notably, the UK and South Africa have recently noticed new Coronavirus strains in their respective countries. They have blamed the mutated virus for the rise in their Coronavirus caseload. The UK is currently undergoing Tier-4 lockdown to tackle the situation. India, on the other hand, is currently assessing the situation and has banned all flights to/from the UK as a precautionary measure.