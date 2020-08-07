New Delhi: A day after China raised the Kashmir debate at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday, India contended that it has been a “victim of terrorism sponsored from across our border”. Also Read - China Opposes Trump's Executive Orders Banning TikTok & WeChat, Says 'Will Defend Interests of Chinese Businesses'

"India strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. There can be no justification of any form of terrorism. And looking for root causes for terrorism is akin to finding a needle in a haystack," India said at High-Level Open Debate of the UNSC.

"India has been a victim of terrorism sponsored from across our border. We experienced first-hand cruel linkage between transnational organized crime and terrorism," it said.

Referring to terrorist activities in the past, the Indian envoy said, “An organized crime syndicate, D-Company, that used to smuggle gold and counterfeit currencies transformed into a terrorist entity overnight causing a series of bomb blasts in Mumbai in 1993. It resulted in the loss of more than 250 innocent lives.”

“The perpetrator of 1993 Mumbai blasts, unsurprisingly, continues to enjoy patronage in a neighbouring country, a hub for arms trafficking and narcotics trade, along with other terrorists and terrorist entities that have been proscribed by the United Nations,” India stated.

India further suggested that the UN needed to enhance its coordination with the global terrorism watchdogs like Financial Action Task Force (FATF), that are known to have set global standards for “preventing and combating money laundering & terrorist financing” in the past.

“Terrorism is one of the most serious threats mankind faces today. The scourge of terrorism doesn’t distinguish b/w countries & regions. It’s the grossest affront to enjoyment of the inalienable human right to life & to live in peace & security,” it said at the debate.

On the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, China tried to raise the Jammu and Kashmir issue with Pakistan, but failed to garner support from the international community. India firmly rejected China’s interference in the country’s “internal matter”.