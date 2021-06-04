New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Friday informed that India has been witnessing a continuous dip in the active cases. While addressing the media, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said that there has been a continuous decrease in districts reporting more than 100 average daily new cases. 257 districts reporting more than 100 daily cases. Also Read - Ghaziabad Unlock Process To Start Soon, DM Says Businesses Will Be Allowed With Restrictions