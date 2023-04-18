Home

India Sees Marginal Drop In Daily Covid-19 Infections With 7633 Fresh Cases

New Delhi: India on Tuesday witnessed a marginal dip in Covid-19 cases as the country logged 7,633 fresh infections, 1,478 fewer cases compared to numbers recorded on Monday. The country’s active caseload stood at 61,233.

The national capital of Delhi logged 1,017 Covid-19 cases on Monday evening. The positivity rate in Delhi jumped to 32.25 per cent, the highest in 15 months, according to the city’s health department bulletin.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,152 with 11 deaths.

While four deaths were reported from Delhi, one each was reported from Haryana, Karnataka and Punjab while four fatalities were reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,48,34,859).

The active cases now comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.68 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,42,474 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.