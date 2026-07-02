India Semiconductor Mission 1.0: How far has India come in building a chip ecosystem? Approved, completed, and ongoing projects explained

The modern economy depends heavily on semiconductors. Although microprocessors are not often noticed in day-to-day life, they are responsible for keeping societies running.

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India Semiconductor Mission 1.0: How far has India come in building a chip ecosystem? Approved, completed, and ongoing projects explained(Photo Credit: IANS)

With Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s visit to India from July 1 to 3 underway, the meeting between PM Modi and the Japanese PM is likely to expected to boost investment and innovation opportunities, strengthen economic ties and give a boost to efforts for building resilient supply chains in areas like semiconductors and critical minerals. The Government has been undertaking concerted efforts towards the development of a trusted and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in the country through various strategic initiatives and policy interventions.

Why are semiconductors in trend?

But why are semiconductors in trend? What is its usage? Why has the attention been focused on it? Semiconductors are the backbone of modern electronics, powering computers, mobile devices, telecommunications, automobiles, defence systems and artificial intelligence. India is steadily emerging as a global semiconductor hub. Large-scale investments, expanding manufacturing capacity, and platforms such as SEMICON India 2025 reflect growing global confidence in India’s semiconductor journey.

It all started in December 2021 with the approval of the Union Cabinet for India Semiconductor Mission 1.0. Initially, the mission is supported by an incentive framework of Rs 76,000 crore, offering fiscal support of up to 50 per cent for silicon fabs, compound semiconductor facilities, assembly and testing units, and chip design.

As of December 2025, 10 projects with a total investment of Rs 1.60 lakh crore have been approved across 6 states. These include silicon fabrication units, silicon carbide fabs, advanced and memory packaging facilities, and specialised assembly and testing infrastructure. Together, they are shaping a resilient domestic semiconductor ecosystem.

According to the Ministry of Electronics & IT, as stated in a press release published on May 26, 2026, Under the Semicon India Programme, so far, 12 Fab/Packaging projects have been approved along with 24 semiconductors design projects,

As per a report in NDTV Profit, the Finance Ministry’s Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) has approved an outlay of Rs 1.25 lakh crore for the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0, paving the way for the next phase of the country’s semiconductor manufacturing push. The proposal was cleared by the committee last week and will now be sent to the Union Cabinet for final approval.

The proposed budget represents a considerable increase from Rs 76000 crores under ISM 1.0, under which the government approved 10 semiconductor facilities across chip fabrication, assembly, and design. This new extended scheme is likely to support a broader supplier ecosystem (i.e., Industrial Gases, Specialty Chemicals, Capital Equipment, MSME’S and/or Ancillary Suppliers), thus making the entire Indian semiconductor supplier chain stronger.

Approved Semiconductor Manufacturing Projects

Micron Technology Inc. is establishing a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Gujarat with an investment of Rs. 22,516 crore. Micron’s facility in India will enable assembly and test manufacturing for both DRAM and NAND products and address demand from domestic and international markets. The production capacity is around 14 million units per week.

Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) is establishing a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Gujarat with an investment of Rs. 91,526 crore. The fab facility will be set up in technology partnership with PSMC, Taiwan. The production capacity of the project would be around **50,000 wafer starts per month (WSPM).

Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) is establishing a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Assam with an investment of Rs. 27,120 crore. The facility will use indigenous semiconductor packaging technologies with a production capacity of 48 million units per day.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited is establishing a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Gujarat with an investment of Rs. 7,584 crore. The facility will be set up as a joint venture partnership with **Renesas Electronics America Inc., USA, and STARS Microelectronics, Thailand.

Kaynes Technology India Limited (KTIL) is establishing a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Gujarat with an investment of Rs. 3,307 crore. The facility will have the capacity to produce more than 6.33 million chips per day.

Vama Sundari Investments (Delhi) Private Limited (VSIPL)is establishing a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh with an investment of Rs. 3,706 crore. The production capacity would be around 20,000 wafers per month / 36 million chips per month.

3D Glass Solutions Inc. (3DGS) is establishing a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Odisha with an investment of Rs. 1,943 crore. The proposed installed capacity for glass panel substrate production, assembly and Heterogeneous Integration (3DHI) is around 5,800 panels per month, 4.20 million units per month, and 1,100 units per month, respectively.

SiCSem Private Limited is establishing a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Odisha with an investment of Rs. 2,066 crore. The production capacity is 5,000 wafers per month, and the packaging capacity is 8 million units per month.

Continental Device India Private Limited (CDIL) is expanding its semiconductor manufacturing facility in Punjab with an investment of Rs. 117 crore. The facility will manufacture high-power discrete semiconductor devices. The production capacity will be around 158.38 million units per annum.

Advanced System in Package Technologies Private Limited (ASIP) is establishing a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh with an investment of Rs. 480 crore. The production capacity of the facility would be around 96 million units per annum.

Projected Targets under ISM for 2026–27:

Scheme Key Indicator Projected Target Modified Scheme for Semiconductor Fabs (Fabs to be Supported – 1) Investment during the year ₹4,000 crore Employment generated 1,500 persons Modified Scheme for Compound Semiconductors, Silicon Photonics, Sensors, Discrete Fabs and Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP)/ Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) (Units to be Supported – 9) Investment by units during the year ₹11,000 crore Employment generated by supported units 3,000 persons Design Linked Incentive Scheme (Design companies to be supported – 30) Semiconductor IP cores to be developed 10 Semiconductor design manpower employed 200 persons

Key Achievements under the DLI Scheme (as of January 2026):

The programme currently supports 24 semiconductor design startups across the country.

Startups under the scheme have attracted nearly ₹430 crore in venture capital funding, reflecting growing investor confidence in India’s design ecosystem.

Advanced Electronic Design Automation (EDA), the national chip design platform, has enabled access to high end design tools, with approximately 2.25 crore tool hours recorded.

Around 67,000 students and over 1,000 start up engineers are actively using these tools for chip design and development.

In academia, 122 designs have been taped out, with 56 chips fabricated at 180 nm at the Semiconductor Laboratory in Mohali.

Startups have completed 16 tape outs, resulting in six chips fabricated at advanced foundry nodes, including technologies as advanced as 12 nm.

Academic institutions have filed 75 patents, while startups have filed 10 patents, indicating a growing culture of innovation and intellectual property creation.

Schemes under ISM

Semiconductor Fabs Scheme: Provides up to 50 per cent fiscal support for setting up semiconductor wafer fabrication units, covering advanced and mature technology nodes.

Display Fabs Scheme: Offers up to 50 per cent financial support to establish AMOLED and LCD display fabrication units in India.

Compound Semiconductors and ATMP/OSAT Scheme: Supports compound semiconductor and chip assembly, testing and packaging units with up to 50 per cent capital assistance.

Design Linked Incentive Scheme: With an outlay of ₹1,000 crore, supports chip design startups and MSMEs through R&D support and incentives of up to ₹15 crore per company.

The modern economy depends heavily on semiconductors. Although microprocessors are not often noticed in day-to-day life, they are responsible for keeping societies running. They are a vital component of energy networks, financial markets, and telecommunications; they allow manufacturing facilities to operate effectively, support hospitals, facilitate transport, support the operation of satellites, etc. Hence, the semiconductor plays a major role.