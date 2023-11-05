India Sends Emergency Relief To Earthquake-hit Nepal As Part Of ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’

The relief materials were handed over by the Ambassador of India to Nepal.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal informed that the first consignment arrived at Nepalgunj, Nepal, on Sunday. (Image: X/@DrSJaishankar)

India Nepal Friendship: While India’s neighbouring country Nepal is still recovering from the trauma and loss of lives and property caused by the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that hit the country on November 3, India on Sunday sent an emergency aid package, comprising medical equipment, relief materials and more as a gesture of goodwill. The massive earthquake left 157 people dead and many injured. India, serving as the first responder, shipped essential medicines and relief materials to assist the earthquake-affected communities.

This rapid response aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Neighbourhood First Policy,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, emphasising India’s commitment to supporting its neighbouring nations in times of crisis.

“Providing emergency relief assistance to earthquake-affected areas of Nepal. As a first responder, India delivers medicines and relief material. PM Narendra Modi’s Neighbourhood First policy in action,” EAM Jaishankar posted from his official handle on X.

Providing emergency relief assistance to earthquake affected areas of Nepal. As a first responder, India delivers medicines and relief material. PM @narendramodi’s Neighbourhood First policy in action. pic.twitter.com/FJuErXd5s4 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 5, 2023

The Indian Embassy in Nepal informed through an official release that the first consignment of Rs 10 crore worth of emergency relief materials arrived at Nepalgunj, Nepal, on Sunday while a special Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130 flight transported the consignment of over 11 tonnes of emergency relief materials, including tents and tarpaulin sheets, blankets, and sleeping bags, as well as essential medicines and medical equipment such as portable ventilators, for the affected people.

The relief materials were handed over by the Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, on behalf of the Indian government to Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, Purna Bahadur Khadka, in the presence of Chief Minister of Karnali, Raj Kumar Sharma.

Further consignments of relief materials from India are expected to arrive in the Himalayan nation in the coming days.

“As a close friend and neighbour, India remains committed to extending all possible support to those affected by the earthquake in Nepal,” said the MEA.

Meanwhile, Nepal’s Ministry of Home Affairs, in collaboration with the Armed Police Force and UNICEF, dispatched critical relief supplies to Jajarkot and Rukum West in Nepal. The relief materials include 6,263 tarps, 1,250 tents, 300 blankets, and 2,050 sleeping bags, all aimed at providing essential shelter and comfort to the affected families.

Even as the search and rescue operation for the Nepal earthquake ends, the focus has shifted to mobilising aid to those affected by the disaster. Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha highlighted the importance of extending assistance to those affected by the earthquake.

The earthquake not only impacted Nepal but also sent tremors across several districts of North India, including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the loss of lives and the damages in the neighbouring country and offered all possible assistance during this tragic time. He emphasised that India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal.

(With ANI inputs)

