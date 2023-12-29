India Sent Formal Request To Pakistan To Extradite 26/11 Mastermind Hafiz Saeed, All Relevant Docs Shared: MEA

Hafiz Saeed, a UN-proscribed terrorist and founder of LeT terror outfit, is regarded by India as the mastermind of the deadly 26/11 attacks in Mumbai.

India has sent formal request to Pakistan to extradite Hafiz Saeed. (File Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: India has sent a formal request to Pakistan to extradite 26/11 terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed for facing trial in the country, the Ministry of External Affairs said Friday, adding that all relevant supporting documents have been shared with Islamabad to validate New Delhi’s extradition request of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder.

“The person in question (Hafiz Saeed) is wanted in numerous cases in India. He is also a UN-proscribed terrorist. In this regard, we have conveyed a request along with relevant supporting documents, to the government of Pakistan to extradite him to India to face trial in a particular case,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at his weekly press briefing.

“We have been flagging the issue of activities that he’s been wanted for. This is a recent request,” he added.

#WATCH | On extradition request to Pakistan to hand over 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says, "The person in question is wanted in numerous cases in India. He is also a UN-proscribed terrorist. In this regard, we have conveyed a request along with… pic.twitter.com/L5K1EvmFdM — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2023

‘Mainstreaming radicals part of Pak’s policy’

On Pakistan allowing radical outfits, including Hafiz Saeed’s son to contest elections, Bagchi said Islamabad has indulging in the mainstreaming of “radical outfits” as a part of its state policy, adding that India continues to monitor the situation as it has “serious security implications” for regional security.

“The issue of radical elements normalised and participating in elections in Pakistan…it is an internal affair so let me not comment on it. But, the mainstreaming of radical outfits in Pakistan is nothing new and has been a part of their state policy for a long time,” Bagchi said.

“Such developments have a serious security implication for the security of our region. For our part, we continue to monitor every development that has implications for our national security”.

Who is Hafiz Saeed?

Muhammad Hafiz Saeed, a UN-proscribed terrorist and founder of LeT terror outfit, is regarded by India as the mastermind of the deadly 26/11 attacks in Mumbai and is wanted here in several cases.

Saeed has been in jail since July 17, 2019 and in April 2022, was sentenced to a prison term of 33 years by a a special anti-terrorism court in Lahore for financing terrorism.

However, despite being designated a terrorist by the UN and EU in the 2000s, Saeed was neither charged nor extradited over nearly two decades.

The radical Islamist preacher was designated as a terrorist by the United Nations Security Council in December 2008.

Saeed’s son to contest Pakistan polls

Meanwhile, in a development that has brought criticism, the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), a political entity allegedly linked to Hafiz Saeed, has fielded candidates for each and every national and provincial assembly constituency across Pakistan for the upcoming general elections slated to be held on February 8, 2024.

Hafiz Saeed’s son Talha Saeed is also going to contest the polls from National Assembly’s constituency NA-127, Lahore, while PMML’s central president Khalid Masood Sindhu is taking part from NA-130, against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo and former PM Nawaz Sharif.

(With inputs from agencies)

