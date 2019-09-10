New Delhi: India and Pakistan are all set to make statements on Kashmir issue at the ongoing 42nd UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on September 10.

A high-level delegation from both countries is already there in Geneva.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi along with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Representative on Diplomatic Outreach Tehmina Januja is already in Geneva.

The Indian delegation is led by Ajay Bisaria and Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary East.

The development comes weeks after India was able to thwart a joint China Pak initiative to rake up Kashmir at United Nation Security Council. Islamabad wanted an emergency session on Kashmir at the UNSC and for this, a consultative meet on August 16.

The Human Rights Session started in Geneva on Monday and will go on till September 27. There are 47 members in the council including India, Pakistan and China.

Pakistan, which has unsuccessfully been flagging the Indian government’s move to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir at various international forums, had said that it will speak on the matter at the UN forum.

Qureshi on Monday said in a tweet that Pakistan will speak definitively” at UNHRC sessions on Kashmir.

Earlier, UN High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet also spoke on Kashmir issue, saying, she was ‘deeply concerned’ over the ‘impact of recent actions’ by the Indian government on the ‘human rights of Kashmiris’ including the detention of political leaders and activists in Jammu and Kashmir.

She urged New Delhi to ease the current lockdowns or curfews in Jammu and Kashmir and ensure people’s access to basic services.