New Delhi: BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday joined the growing list of political leaders and celebrities who have been up in arms over foreign nationals' support for the farmers protesting on the outskirts of Delhi following tweets by pop icon Rihanna.

Lekhi took a swipe at young climate activist and Nobel Peace prize nominee Greta Thunberg, and said that the Indian government should give her “child bravery award” for uploading a document providing “proof about hatching a conspiracy to destabilise” the country. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu Takes Sarcastic Dig At Kangana Ranaut, Says 'It's In Her DNA To Be Toxic Or Abusive'

I propose Greta Thunberg for Child bravery Award which Govt of India should bestow on her as she has done a huge service by uploading the document providing proof about hatching of a conspiracy to destabilise India from 1/1/ & leading up to 26/1/2021 Also Read - Farmers Will Serve Food and Water To People Stuck On Roads During Chakka Jam Agitation, Says Rakesh Tikait — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) February 4, 2021

Lekhi tweeted, "I propose Greta Thunberg for Child bravery Award which Govt of India should bestow on her as she has done a huge service by uploading the document providing proof about hatching of a conspiracy to destabilise India from 1/1/ & leading up to 26/1/2021."

Lending her support to the farmers’ agitation against the three farm reform laws, the teen activist had shared “a toolkit for those who want to help”.

“Here’s a toolkit if you want to help,” tweeted Thunberg, which takes the user to a document containing details on ways to support the protest.

Here’s an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.)#StandWithFarmers #FarmersProtesthttps://t.co/ZGEcMwHUNL — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 3, 2021

In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support the farmers’ protest.

The toolkit has been cited by some critics as a “proof” of her conspiracy to fuel protests in India.

As Thunberg reiterated her support on Thursday to the protests, Lekhi reacted, “She is just a child! What I despise are the people who have proposed her name for Nobel. A child who doesn’t understand sustainable farming practices, stubble burning or diversification of crops, water resource management can’t even be nominated, bad for civil society & credibility.”

