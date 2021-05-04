New Delhi: India showed a decline in single-day coronavirus cases on Tuesday after recording the highest ever spike with over 4 lakh cases on May 1. According to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday morning, India logged 3,57,229 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active infections to 34,47,133. Also Read - Pfizer Tells India There Are No Safety Concerns With its COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 cases have been slowly declining in India for a few days, however, there has been only a marginal decline in single-day fatalities.

India recorded 3,449 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll from the pandemic to 2,22,408.

Meanwhile, 3,20,289 people recuperated from disease in the past day, taking total recoveries in India to 1,66,13,292.

So far, 15,89,32,921 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.