Russia-Ukraine War Latest Update: The Indian embassy in Ukraine's capital Kyiv was on Tuesday shut down and as per reports, the Ambassador and the staff are on their way to western part of the country. As the Russian invasion came from the eastern side of Ukraine, the Indian government has been advising stranded students and others to move to the western borders. Notably, the Indian embassy in Kyiv was shut down after it ensured that there are no Indians left in the city, which is facing a large incoming Russian invasion force.

The Indian government earlier today said all Indians have left Kyiv, where a massive Russian bombardment is expected on Wednesday.

Sources told NDTV that the Indian embassy is likely to be relocated to western Ukraine's Lviv, for which office space has been identified.

However, the embassy staff are on the roadways to western Ukraine and communication with them is spotty, sources said. They added that every possible attempt has been made to save Indian lives in Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, 21-year-old Naveen Shekharappa, a final-year medical student from Karnataka’s Haveri, died when Russian soldiers blew up a government building in Kharkiv.

In the meantime, India is planning to operate 26 flights over the next three days to fly back citizens who have moved from Ukraine to neighbouring countries, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said. He said this after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on the country’s evacuation efforts.

Moreover, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that as many as 26 flights are scheduled over the next 2-3 days to bring back stranded citizens from war-hit Ukraine. Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that evacuating Indians from Ukraine’s largest eastern city Kharkiv remains the government’s top priority, adding that around 12,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine, which is almost 60% of Indians present in the strife-torn nation.

He added that Romania’s Bucharest and Hungary’s Budapest, airports in Poland and Slovak Republic will also be used.