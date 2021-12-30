New Delhi: India on Thursday slammed China after the latter renamed 15 places of Arunachal Pradesh in its map. Reacting strongly to China’s renaming move, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Arunachal Pradesh will always be an integral part of India and “assigning invented names in the state to places does not alter this fact”.Also Read - Sagittarius Horoscope Prediction 2022: Wealth To Love Relationships, Know What Opportunities And Blessings 2022 Has In Stored For You | Watch

“Arunachal Pradesh has always been, and will always be an integral part of India. Assigning invented names to places in Arunachal Pradesh does not alter this fact,” the MEA said in response to a reaction to the Chinese government’s renaming move, news agency ANI reported. Also Read - HQ Artillery Centre Maharashtra Recruitment 2021-22 Out For These Posts| Check Pay Scale, Eligibility

Arunachal Pradesh has always been, and will always be an integral part of India. Assigning invented names to places in Arunachal Pradesh does not alter this fact: MEA on reports that China has renamed some places in Arunachal Pradesh in its own language pic.twitter.com/OADXp9v98u — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021

Also Read - Maharashtra Witnesses Massive Spike in Omicron Count, Registers 198 Fresh Cases; State's Tally Touches 450

This comes after China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs issued a statement stating that they have ‘standardised’ names for 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh, to be used on Chinese maps. This is the second time China has renamed the names of the places of Arunachal Pradesh. Way back in 2017, China had changed names of six places. Renaming of names comes just two days ahead of implementing new border law.

On October 23, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s top legislative body, passed a new law citing “protection and exploitation of the country’s land border areas”. The committee had stated that the new law will come into effect from January 1.

The law is not meant specifically for the border with India. China shares its 22,457 km land boundary with 14 countries including India, the third longest after the borders with Mongolia and Russia.

The new border law has 62 articles and seven chapters. As per the law, People’s Republic of China shall set up boundary markers on all its land borders to clearly mark the border.