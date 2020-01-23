New Delhi: India on Thursday hit out at Pakistan for “spewing venom and false narratives” of monumental proportions in the United Nations, asserting that it takes to hate speech like fish takes to water and “obfuscates” the international community from the truth as Islamabad yet again raked up the Kashmir issue at the world body.

It must be noted that Pakistan consistently rakes up the Kashmir issue at various UN platforms in a bid to internationalise it, However, it has failed to get any support.

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador K Nagaraj Naidu, speaking at a session of the General Assembly on ‘Report of the Secretary-General on the Work of the Organization’ on Wednesday, said Pakistan “indulges in confabulations and obfuscates the international community from the truth” instead of putting an end to the “bellicose and vitriolic diatribe” and taking steps to restore normal ties.

“Just like a fish takes to water, one delegation has again taken to hate speech. Every time this delegation speaks, it spews venom and false narratives of monumental proportions.

“It’s extremely surprising that a country that has completely decimated its minority population talks about protecting minorities. Pakistan’s practice of using false pretenses to distract from addressing the malaise that afflicts it has run its course. Pakistan needs to reflect that there are no takers for its false rhetoric and should get down to the normal business of diplomacy,” Naidu said.

The Indian diplomat’s strong response came after Saad Ahmed Warraich, Counsellor at Pakistan mission to the UN, raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in his remarks during the session, saying no other situation reflects the “abdication” of the UN’s responsibility to discharge its responsibilities more than the decades-old Jammu and Kashmir issue.

(With agency inputs)