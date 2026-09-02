‘Reprehensible act’: India slams Pakistan over 100-years-old Hindu temple demolition in Punjab

A Hindu temple in Siraj village, located about 130 km from Lahore in Narowal, was reportedly demolished on August 21. Local residents and minority representatives claimed the structure was intentionally razed to use the land for a madrassa. Pakistani authorities, however, said the temple collapsed due to heavy rains.

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A century-old Hindu temple in Pakistan's Punjab was demolished recently leading sharp reaction from India. PTI

India on Wednesday condemned the reported destruction of a historic Hindu temple in Pakistan’s Narowal district and sought immediate action to restore the site. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the incident in Siraj village as a “reprehensible act of vandalism” and criticised authorities for failing to protect the century-old place of worship.

“We have noted with deep concern the disturbing reports of the destruction of a historic Hindu temple in village Siraj, Narowal, Pakistan,” Jaiswal stated. “We unequivocally condemn this reprehensible act of vandalism against a century-old minority place of worship.” Highlighting the systemic challenges faced by religious minorities in the neighboring country, the spokesperson warned that the situation reflects an alarming pattern of apathy.

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“The apparent apathy of authorities and failure to protect this century-old temple is alarming,” Jaiswal added. “Such incidents are a stark reminder of the continuing vulnerability of minority communities and the egregious violations of their religious freedoms and places of worship in Pakistan.” In its statement, New Delhi urged Islamabad to hold the perpetrators accountable and safeguard minority heritage sites across the country.

“We call upon the Government of Pakistan to conduct a prompt and transparent investigation into this incident and ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable,” Jaiswal stated. “Furthermore, the Government of Pakistan must take immediate remedial measures to restore the desecrated temple and fulfil its primary obligation to guarantee the safety, security and well-being of all its minority citizens and their cultural heritage,” he added.

According to Pakistani media outlet Dawn, the century-old Hindu temple was demolished on August 21. It further reported that while a minority rights group said that the structure was deliberately razed to facilitate the expansion of an adjoining seminary, the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) claimed that the temple collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

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As per Dawn, the Pakistan Masiha Millat Party (PMMP), which works for the rights of the minorities, has alleged that a group of people demolished the structure and removed its bricks, metal fittings from the dome and other material from the site. It further mentioned that PMMP Chairman Aslam Parvez Sahotra said he and some locals met the Punjab additional home secretary on August 28 and submitted a written application, seeking action against those responsible for the demolition as well as the officials accused of failing to protect the religious site.

As per Sahotra, the land adjoining the temple had earlier been leased by the ETPB to a seminary. The lease was cancelled after the rent remained unpaid for several years and the premises were not used for the purpose for which they had been leased out. He said the portions of the property were later occupied illegally. Citing a revenue department report, Dawn reported that Sahotra said several people had been identified as illegal occupants of the temple’s quarters and other parts of the property. He also referred to an order issued by the ETPB deputy administrator in Sialkot earlier this year in January cancelling the seminary’s lease and directing the eviction of illegal occupants and sealing of the property.

“The order was never implemented,” he said. The PMMP has demanded that the temple be reconstructed in its original form and urged the Punjab government to strengthen protection of Hindu temples, Sikh gurdwaras and Christian churches as well as their properties. However, ETPB official Iftikhar Rana rejected the claim that the temple in village Siraj had been demolished. He told Dawn that the structure had collapsed following torrential rains.