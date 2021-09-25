New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the United Nations General Assembly and said the entire world must make science-based, rational and progressive thinking the basis for development. He also said that India is going to launch 75 satellites into space made by Indian students on the occasion of 75 years of independence.Also Read - Some Countries Use Terrorism as Political Tool: PM Modi Takes Dig at Pakistan in His UNGA Address

"On the occasion of 75 years of independence, India is going to launch 75 satellites into space made by Indian students," PM Modi said in his UN speech.

PM Modi said his country has started working on making India the world's largest green hydrogen hub. "We are answerable to our future generations. Today, the world is facing an increased threat of regressive thinking and extremism," he said.

“In such a situation, the entire world must make science-based, rational and progressive thinking the basis for development. In order to strengthen a science-based approach, India is promoting experience-based learning,” he added.

Addressing the high-level United Nations General Assembly session, Modi said India has had a great tradition of democracy that goes back to thousands of years .

“I represent a country that is proud to be known as the mother of democracy. On 15th of August this year, India entered into the 75th year of its independence,” he said.

He further added that the strength of our democracy is demonstrated by the fact that a little boy who at one time used to help his father at his tea stall at a railway station is today addressing the United Nations General Assembly for the fourth time as prime minister of India.