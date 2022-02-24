New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India wants peace to prevail and “no situation promoting a war should arise” as Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.Also Read - Heard To Bomb Shelters: Indian Embassy In Ukraine Issues Advisory After Russia Wage War

Reacting to this, Rajnath Singh said the government was taking all measures to bring back stranded Indian nationals including students in Ukraine. “Our government is taking all measures to bring back our citizens including students. India wants peace to prevail and no situation promoting a war should arise,” Rajnath Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, Ukraine urged for India’s support as Russian military attacked Kyiv and said it was “waiting for an active support” from the country’s leadership in “stopping this war”. “We are waiting for active support of the Indian leadership in stopping this war,” Dr. Igor Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Ukraine also urged India to play “peacekeeping role” while requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak to President Vladimir Putin in view of simmering tensions with Russia. “I think that in this case, your Prime Minister can address Mr Putin. He can address our President. Many times in history, India played a peacekeeping role. We’re asking for your strong voice to stop this war,” Dr Polikha said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he unleashed an attack on Ukraine in a televised address early Thursday, drawing international condemnation.

What MEA said on Russia-Ukraine conflict

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India has discussed the “grave situation in Ukraine” with European Union (EU) on how country would contribute to “de-escalation efforts”. “Received a call from EU HRVP @JosepBorrellF. Discussed the grave situation in Ukraine and how India could contribute to de-escalation efforts,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Union Minister of State For External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the MEA is taking steps to bring back nearly 18,000 Indian nationals including students from Ukraine.

“MEA is taking steps to bring back about 18,000 Indians incl students from Ukraine. As the air space in Ukraine is closed, alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals. Central govt will ensure the safety of all Indians,” Muraleedharan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.