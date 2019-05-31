New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley may have voluntarily kept out of the new government at the Centre but that hasn’t deterred him from waxing eloquent about PM Modi’s leadership.

Soon after the new Cabinet’s swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, Jaitley took to Twitter to congratulate PM Narendra Modi for his second term. Jaitley, who was the Finance Minister in the first PM Modi regime, said that India was moving steadfast on the path of progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

“Congratulations to Narendra Modi ji on taking oath for the second time as the Prime Minister of India. I wish the very best to all the members inducted in the Union Council of Ministers. India is moving steadfast on the path of progress under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji,” he tweeted.

A couple of days ago, Jaitley had made public the letter he wrote to Prime Minister saying that he would like to opt out of the new Cabinet, citing his health condition.

“I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health and, therefore, not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government,” he wrote in a letter to the Prime Minister.

The 66-year-old BJP leader, who was absent from the Union Cabinet meeting as well, said he would “undertake any work informally to support the government or the party”.

Jaitley was not seen at the victory celebrations at the BJP headquarters after the party stormed to power with a massive mandate on 303 seats.

While he has not been seen much seen in public lately, Jaitley did hold a meeting of top Finance Ministry officials at his residence recently.