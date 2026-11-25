What is changing in India’s mental healthcare landscape with the rise of counselling and tele-mental health services?

Changing attitudes, wider outreach and technology-driven solutions are creating new ways for people in India to seek guidance and support for their mental well-being.

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How is access to counselling and tele-mental health services changing in India (PC: Meta AI)

Mental health is becoming more visible part of India’s healthcare conversation. For a long time, people dealing with anxiety, depression, emotional distress or other mental health concerns often struggled to speak about what they were experiencing. Finding professional help could also be difficult, particularly for those living outside major cities. That situation is gradually changing. More people are discussing emotional well-being, counselling is becoming easier to access and digital services are creating new ways to seek support. Government programmes, community networks and changing attitudes are all contributing to this shift.

How is India’s approach to mental healthcare changing?

One of biggest changes is the growing recognition that mental health deserves same attention as physical health. The Mental Healthcare Act, 2017 marked an important step by focusing on the rights and dignity of people living with mental health conditions. It also requires health insurance policies to cover mental illnesses on the same basis as physical illnesses.

The Act also changed approach towards people who attempt suicide. Under Section 115, a person who attempts suicide is presumed to be under severe stress and should receive care, treatment and rehabilitation rather than punishment. This reflects a wider shift towards treating mental health concerns as matters that require support and professional attention.

India’s National Mental Health Policy, introduced in 2014, also emphasised the need to make mental healthcare part of the wider public health system. Instead of depending only on specialised hospitals, the focus has increasingly moved towards bringing services closer to communities.

Tele-MANAS is making mental health support easier to reach

Digital access is playing an important role in this change. A person who may find it difficult to visit a counsellor in person can now seek initial guidance through a phone call. One of the most important government initiatives in this area is Tele-MANAS, launched on October 10, 2022.

The service provides free, round-the-clock mental health support through the toll-free numbers 14416 and 1-800-891-4416. It offers assistance in multiple Indian languages and can connect callers with more specialised professionals when required. The service also supports referrals for in-person treatment.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tele-MANAS had received 43.64 lakh calls by August 11, 2026. It was operating through 53 cells across 36 states and Union Territories, with services available in 20 languages. The programme has also expanded to include video consultations and a mobile application.

These options are important in a country where distance, travel expenses and limited availability of specialists can prevent people from seeking help. Phone-based support can provide a starting point for someone who is unsure where to turn.

Counselling services are reaching beyond major cities

Mental healthcare is also being taken closer to people through the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP). Implemented under the National Mental Health Programme, it aims to provide services through district hospitals and other public healthcare facilities.

The programme has been sanctioned for implementation in 767 districts, according to government figures. Its services include assessment, counselling, outpatient care, medicines and referrals. Mental health services are also being integrated into primary healthcare facilities, including Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. This approach matters because people should not have to travel to a large city every time they need mental health assistance. It also helps make conversations around emotional well-being a more familiar part of routine healthcare.

Online therapy platforms are changing how people seek help

Alongside government services, private digital platforms have created additional ways to access counselling. Services such as Amaha, YourDOST, MindPeers and TalktoAngel offer different forms of mental health support, including online consultations and therapy sessions.

Depending on the platform, users may be able to connect with professionals through video calls, audio sessions or text-based communication. For some people, starting a conversation online feels less intimidating than walking into a clinic. Flexible appointment options can also make it easier to fit counselling into busy work or study schedules.

However, people should check the qualifications and professional credentials of anyone offering clinical mental health services. Online wellness advice is not a substitute for diagnosis or treatment from an appropriately qualified professional.

Why community awareness is important?

Better access to counselling is only one part of the solution. People also need to recognise when they or someone close to them may require support. In India, family expectations, fear of judgement and concerns about social reputation can make these conversations difficult.

Schools, colleges and workplaces can help create environments where people feel more comfortable discussing emotional difficulties. Student counselling services, peer-support activities and awareness sessions can help young people understand stress, anxiety and the importance of seeking assistance.

Workplaces are also paying greater attention to employee well-being. Some organisations offer employee assistance programmes, counselling sessions and mental health awareness activities. Films, social media discussions and regional-language content have also helped bring mental health topics into everyday conversations. When people hear these subjects discussed in familiar language, it can become easier to understand that seeking help is not something to feel ashamed of.

What lies ahead for mental healthcare in India?

India’s next step will be to connect digital support with reliable treatment at the community and district levels. More trained professionals, stronger referral systems and better awareness in regional languages can help make services accessible to a wider population. The National Suicide Prevention Strategy also provides a framework for coordinated action, with a target of reducing suicide mortality by 10% by 2030.

Its success will depend on sustained work across healthcare, education, workplaces and communities. The direction of change is encouraging, but progress will depend on how consistently these services reach people who need them. Mental healthcare must become affordable, reliable and accessible regardless of where someone lives.

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