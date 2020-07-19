New Delhi: Reacting strongly to the killing of three civilians in recent ceasefire violation by Pakistan along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Pakistan High Commission’s Charge d’Affaires, Syed Haider Shah on Saturday. Also Read - Hate Crime: Nepal Man Tonsured in UP, Jai Shri Ram Written on His Scalp After Being Forced to Chant The Same

In a statement the External Affairs Ministry asserted that India condemns, in the strongest terms, the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians by Pakistan forces. “Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission was summoned and a strong protest lodged on the death of three innocent civilians”, MEA said. Also Read - Coronavirus: 34,884 New Cases And 671 Deaths in India in Last 24 Hours; Total Tally Spikes to 10,38,716

Earlier on Friday, three civilians, including a child were killed in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces in Krishna Ghati Sector in Jammu and Kashmir. Also Read - One Million Coronavirus Cases: India's Recovery Rate Far Better, Only 0.35 Patients on Ventilator, Says Health Ministry

The ministry said that Islamabad was called upon to adhere to the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding for maintaining “peace and tranquillity” along the Line of Control and the International Boundary. “India also protested Pakistan’s continued support to cross border terrorist infiltration into India, including supporting cover fire provided by Pakistani forces,” the statement read

“Pakistan was called upon to adhere to the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding for maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Control and the International Boundary,” it added.

MEA, in its report, has claimed that 21 Indians have been killed and 94 injured in over 2711 unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces this year alone.