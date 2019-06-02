New Delhi/Islamabad: A day after the controversy around the iftar party hosted by the Indian Embassy in Pakistan, Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan said that India has strongly protested against the incident and requested the Pakistan government to immediately investigate in the ‘ugly’ events.

“India has strongly protested to Pakistan gross intimation of guests invited for an iftar event in Islamabad on Saturday,” said the Indian High Commission in Islamabad through a press release.

“Guests faced unprecedented harassment and intimation at the hands of security agencies,” it further added.

Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria to ANI: They not only violate basic norms of diplomatic conduct and civilized behaviour, they are counter-productive for our bilateral relations. (2/2) https://t.co/P38ualSWDj — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2019

According to the High Commission, a concerted campaign was launched by Pakistan’s security agencies in the days preceding to iftar function to reach out to invitees and actively tried to dissuade them from attending the event.

The guests who made it to the function venue were intimidated and physically stopped from attending the iftar function by Pakistani security forces, who had virtually laid siege on the Hotel Serena.

The High Commission said that it was in complete violation of diplomatic norms since a large Pakistani security detachment was deployed outside the hotel, equipped with forklifts, to aggressively turned away the visitors.

“We have emphasized to the government of Pakistan the need to ensure that diplomats and officials of the High Commission of India are allowed to discharge their diplomatic functions without fear of coercion or harassment,” read the press release.

The tradition of the Indian High Commission hosting an iftar event was started by Sibi George 12 years ago. George is currently the Indian Ambassador to Switzerland.