New Delhi: After US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to suspend immigration into the US for 60 days to protect the jobs of Americans, sources at the Central government on Thursday said that India is studying President Donald Trump’s executive order and its possible impact on Indians. Also Read - China to Donate $30 Million to WHO For COVID-19 After Trump Withdraws US Funding

The development comes after the US President signed the order on Wednesday to protect the jobs of American people in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has caused severe damage to the country’s economy. Also Read - Coronavirus: This Wasn't Just a Flu, We Were Attacked, Says Donald Trump

“People to people contact has been the bedrock of ties between the two countries and we hope it will continue to be so,” the source told news agency PTI. Also Read - To Protect Our American Workers: Trump Signs Executive Order Temporarily Pausing Immigration Into US

However, it is not immediately known how many Indians will be impacted by the order of the US. The order is likely to have a bearing on those applying for permanent residency in the US.

As per the order from the US, the temporary suspension of immigration will affect those who are legally seeking entry into the United States for employment and other purposes. However, it will not impact the ones who are already living in the country.

“In order to protect our great American workers, I’ve just signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States,” Trump had said Wednesday.

As per the order, people seeking entry into the US to work as physicians and nurses and investors will get exemptions from the restrictions.

The sources also said that the Indian missions are in touch with host governments of other countries and there is an ongoing discussion on the welfare of Indian workers. “We have seen such reports, this is a dynamic situation, will continue to engage,” sources said.

“There is complete lockdown till May 3, well-being of stranded Indians is being looked after by respective missions. We advise them to stay put, evacuation can begin once there is a change in the lockdown policy,” sources further added.