New Delhi: In an attempt to boost the country’s technology, India on Wednesday successfully launched Agni-5, from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of the state of Odisha. The launch was scheduled for 7:50 PM.

Agni 5 is a surface to surface Ballistic Missile that uses 3-stage solid-fuelled engine. It is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000-kilometres with extreme accuracy.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, Agni-5 is an Indian nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM).