New Delhi: In an attempt to boost the country’s technology, India on Wednesday successfully launched Agni-5, from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of the state of Odisha. The launch was scheduled for 7:50 PM.
Agni 5 is a surface to surface Ballistic Missile that uses 3-stage solid-fuelled engine. It is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000-kilometres with extreme accuracy.
Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, Agni-5 is an Indian nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM).

The successful test of Agni-5 is in line with India's stated policy to have "credible minimum deterrence" that underpins the commitment to 'No First Use.'Agni-5 is the most advanced missile in the Agni series with new technologies incorporated in it in terms of navigation and guidance, warhead, and engine.

Earlier in the month of August, India tested the Indigenous Technology cruise Missile(ITCM) off the coast of Odisha. The country also test-fired New Generation Akash Missile(Akash-NG). It was launched in the Balasore district of Odisha.