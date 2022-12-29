Top Recommended Stories
India Successfully Test Fires Extended Range Version of BrahMos Air Launched Missile From Sukhoi Jet
The extended range of the BrahMos missile is believed to have the ability to take out targets in sea 400 km away
New Delhi: Indian Air Force on Thursday successfully test-fired the extended-range version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile against a Ship Target from a Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet in Bay of Bengal. According to Defence officials, the missile hit the target ship in centre. The extended range of the BrahMos missile is believed to have the ability to take out targets in sea 400 km away
The supersonic cruise missile “achieved the desired mission objectives in the Bay of Bengal region and with the successful test, the Indian Air Force achieved a capability boost to carry out precision strikes from Su-30 fighter aircraft against land/ sea targets over long ranges,” the defence ministry said in a statement.
