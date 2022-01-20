New Delhi: India successfully test-fired a new version of the supersonic cruise missile Brahmos off the Odisha coast in Balasore on Thursday, DRDO sources said.Also Read - Video: IAF, DRDO Successfully Test Fire Deadly SANT Missile | WATCH Here

With new added technologies, including the control system, the missile was test-fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) launch pad-III at Chandipur around 10.45 am, said a source at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The detailed data is being analysed analysis, the source said.

According to defence sources, the missile was equipped with new technological developments which were successfully proven.

Earlier on January 11, the country had successfully test-fired BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile from the Indian Navy’s INS Visakhapatnam warship.

Watch the video released by DRDO here: