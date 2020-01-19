New Delhi: Giving a boost to the country’s capabilities to hit enemy targets from submarines, India on Sunday successfully test-fired 3,500 km strike range nuclear-capable submarine-launched K-4 ballistic missile off the coast of Andhra Pradesh.

The missile which is being developed by DRDO will be equipped on indigenous INS Arihant-class nuclear-powered submarines of Navy.

The test-firing was carried out from an underwater platform in the sea during the daytime, government sources told ANI.

India is expected to carry out more tests of the missile before it is ready for being equipped on the nuclear submarines. At the moment, only the first nuclear boat INS Arihant is operational for the Navy.

K-4 is one of the two underwater missiles that are being developed by India for its submarine force.

The other one is the over 700-kilometre strike range BO-5.

