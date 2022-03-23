New Delhi: India on Wednesday successfully testfired surface to surface BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in Andaman & Nicobar, Defence officials said. They further informed that the extended range missile hit its target with pinpoint accuracy. “Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari congratulated on the successful test-firing of surface to surface BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. He is in the Island territory of Andaman & Nicobar to review operational preparedness,” Defence officials said.Also Read - Devas Recovery Lawsuit: Air India Gets Nod To Appeal Against Canadian Court’s Seizure Ruling

Earlier this month, the Indian Navy successfully test-fired an advanced version of the Brahmos supersonic cruise missile from a stealth destroyer in the Indian Ocean, demonstrating its increasing strike capability. The Navy said the missile hit its intended target with pinpoint accuracy after traversing an extended range trajectory and performing complex manoeuvres.

The missile was test-fired from stealth destroyer INS Chennai. "The Indian Navy successfully demonstrated the accuracy of an extended-range land-attack Brahmos supersonic cruise missile from the stealth destroyer INS Chennai," the Navy said.

“This achievement establishes the Indian Navy’s ability to strike even deeper and influence land operations further away from the sea, when and where required,” it said.

It said both Brahmos missile and INS Chennai are indigenously built and highlight the cutting-edge of Indian missile and ship-building prowess. “They reinforce the Indian Navy’s contribution towards the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India endeavours,” the Navy said in a statement.

BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missiles that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms. BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound.

The range of the advanced version of the missile is learnt to have been extended to around 350 km from the original 290 km.