India summons Pakistani envoy as Pak naval ship collides with Indian warship

The collision took place on Tuesday evening, when a Pakistani vessel came close to a frontline Indian naval warship during surveillance mission in the North Arabian Sea.

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India summons Pakistani envoy as Pak naval ship collides with Indian warship | Image: X

India Summoned Pakistani Envoy: The Indian government has taken a strong stand after a Pakistani naval ship collided with an Indian Naval warship in the North Arabian Sea on Tuesday evening. The Foreign Ministry on Wednesday summoned Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires of the High Commission, Saad Ahmad Warraich, to highlight and discuss the ‘unacceptable and unprofessional conduct’ of the Pakistani naval force that led to a collision.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when a Pakistani Naval Ship came close to a frontline Indian Naval warship, which was carrying out a routine surveillance mission in the North Arabian Sea. The Pakistani naval ship manoeuvred near the Indian warship in an unprofessional and unsafe manner, which led to a collision. However, no damage has been reported, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

On the evening of 15 September 2026, a Pakistan Naval Ship came close to a frontline Indian Naval warship on a routine surveillance mission in the North Arabian Sea at high speed, manoeuvring in an unprofessional and unsafe manner. This led to a collision. No damage has been… pic.twitter.com/s5EsijJrzr — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2026

Violation Of India-Pak Agreement: MEA

MEA stated that the incident and the conduct of the Pakistani naval ship on September 15 is a direct contravention of Article 10 of the Agreement between India and Pakistan on Advance Notice on Military Exercises, Manoeuvres and Troops Movements of April 1991.

“While the incident, which took place in international waters, did not cause any major damage, the conduct of the Pakistani naval ship was in direct contravention of Article 10 of the Agreement between India and Pakistan on Advance Notice on Military Exercises, Manoeuvres and Troops Movements of April 1991,” the MEA noted in a statement.

The ministry informed that the central government has called on the Pak envoy to discuss the incident and convey the same to Islamabad “the need for all military units to observe due care and respect the provisions of the relevant agreements between the two sides in order to prevent any repeat of such incidents.”

India has also asked its Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad to lodge a similar protest with Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.