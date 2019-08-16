New Delhi: After Samjhauta Express, India on Friday suspended operations of Thar Link Express that connects Jodhpur to Karachi in Pakistan amid the brewing tensions between the two countries over the recent revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

A railway spokesperson said that the rail service which was scheduled to undertake its journey on Saturday at 1 AM, has initiated the cancellation of all 45 tickets that were issued.

“The Thar Express has been suspended till further orders. The directions were issued by the railway ministry to the North Western Railway on Friday,” said Gopal Sharma, the spokesperson for Jodhpur Division-NWR, while speaking to news agency PTI.

The Thar Link Express runs between Jodhpur’s Bhagat Ki Kothi railway station to Munabao, the last station on the Indian side of the border, which further connects to Khokhrapar in Pakistan.

The Link Express had been running since February 18, 2006, following a 41-year suspension. The railway line had continued its service even after the Pulwama attack in February this year that strained the relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

However, following the abrogation of Article 370, that has further worsened the bilateral ties between the two countries. Last Saturday, a senior Pakistan minister had announced the termination of the Thar Express to India.

Earlier, on Sunday, the Indian Railways cancelled Samjhauta Link Express train running between Delhi and Atari, days after Pakistan announced the suspension on its side.

Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, that gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status was scrapped on August 5, following which the Centre tabled the J&K Reorganisation Bill, bifurcating the region into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.